York man pleads not guilty to 13 felonies related to drugs, weapons

YORK – Charles Batterton, 53, of York, has pleaded not guilty to 13 felonies related to drugs and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

His arraignment was held this past week in York County District Court.

The case began when officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department served a search warrant at a property in the 3000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Court documents indicate Batterton answered the door when they arrived.

During a protective sweep of the property, according to court documents, deputies found a bong with a glass methamphetamine pipe attached to it, in plain view, on the nightstand next to the bed and the residue in the pipe tested positive as methamphetamine.

During a search of the basement, where Batterton was living, officers found a shotgun loaded with one shell and multiple prescription medication bottles with 25 tablets of Zolpidem, 17 tablets of Tramadol, three tablets of oxycodone Hydrochloride, one tablet of Pregabalin, 84 tablets of Tanitidine, 43 tablets of Clavulanate Potassium, 12 Nitroglycerin tablets and two Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride tablets. The prescriptions were written for four other people who did not live there. Officers said they also fund bags containing 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, nine bags of methamphetamine residue, two digital scales and an analog scale, more than 200 unused Ziploc bags, white residue scattered across each scale which tested positive as methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana in various bags, jars and containers, as well as various methamphetamine and marijuana smoking devices.

Batterton has pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, a Class 1D felony; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2A felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 3A felony; two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; four counts of having no drug tax stamp, Class 4 felonies; and four counts of possession of legend drugs, all Class 4 felonies.

A jury trial has been set for July 20.