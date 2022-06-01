York man pleads not guilty in case involving meth possession

YORK – Russell Vassar, 31, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the use and possession of methamphetamine, in York County District Court.

He appeared for arraignment before Judge James Stecker.

He was arrested when an officer with the York Police Department stopped him at Third and Platte Avenue for an alleged traffic violation.

The officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that he knew Vassar due to “numerous prior contacts.”

The officer said Vassar agreed to a search of his person, during which the officer found a knife.

And a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a glass pipe with rubber tubing which contained a white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a scale with methamphetamine on it and a butane torch lighter.

He has been charged with a Class 4 felony.

A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.