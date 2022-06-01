 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

York man pleads not guilty in case involving meth possession

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Russell Vassar, 31, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the use and possession of methamphetamine, in York County District Court.

He appeared for arraignment before Judge James Stecker.

He was arrested when an officer with the York Police Department stopped him at Third and Platte Avenue for an alleged traffic violation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that he knew Vassar due to “numerous prior contacts.”

The officer said Vassar agreed to a search of his person, during which the officer found a knife.

And a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a glass pipe with rubber tubing which contained a white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a scale with methamphetamine on it and a butane torch lighter.

He has been charged with a Class 4 felony.

A jury trial has been scheduled for later this year.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia bans chicken exports in latest food protectionism move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News