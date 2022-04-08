York man pleads no contest to terroristic threats, resisting, disturbing the peace

YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York has pleaded no contest to terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and refusal to submit to testing.

He changed his plea this week in York County District Court.

Initially, he had been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which were felony terroristic threats.

All the counts were dismissed but the remaining four to which he entered changes of plea.

According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a rural residence upon a report that Dickerson drove while intoxicated and wrecked his vehicle, and the report that Dickerson was threatening a number of individuals.

In the affidavit file with the court, deputies (upon arrival) saw Dickerson yelling and lunging at a man in a threatening manner.

The deputy who filed the affidavit said witnesses told him they saw Dickerson drive into the yard with a damaged vehicle. They also said he threatened a woman at the scene and they were scared for her safety as well as their own.

The affidavit says Dickerson was heard by a deputy telling someone on his cell phone that he was “going to come back to the house with a 9 mil when he gets out.”

The reporting deputy also said a corrections officer at the jail heard Dickerson say he was going to kill a woman.

The terroristic threats conviction is a Class 3A felony. The other three convictions are for misdemeanors.

Sentencing has been set for June 27.