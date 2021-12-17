York man pleads no contest to sex offender registry non-compliance

YORK – Seth Miller, 24, of York, has pleaded no contest to being non-compliant with the requirements of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

He recently entered his change of plea in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker.

Miller, whose address is currently listed on the registry as being a transient, was convicted of third degree sexual assault of a minor in York County, on June 21, 2018. As part of his sentence, he is required to register and update his required information for 15 years.

He was accused by local law enforcement of not reporting his current address or residency status, as required.

He was charged and is now convicted of a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 31, 2022.