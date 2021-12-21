York man pleads no contest to sex offender non-compliance

YORK – McLean Christiansen, 27, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case where he is charged with non-compliance of the terms of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Christiansen is a registered sex offender who must register for 15 years, stemming from a conviction of debauching a minor in October of 2019.

The York County Sheriff’s Department said Christiansen failed to properly register his true residency.

He was arrested. Upon a review of his criminal history, deputies found he was currently on bond for a sex offender registry violation in York County and he had pending cases in Lancaster County for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

It is noted in court documents he is a convicted felon with prior convictions for multiple attempts of forgeries with the original charges in those cases being possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Now that Christiansen has changed his plea, sentencing has been set for Jan. 31.

Because the conviction is a Class 3A felony, Christiansen is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine.