York man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK –Russell L. Vassar, 50, of York, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.

He changed his plea in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

Vassar has been convicted of a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months post-release supervision upon conviction. There is also the possibility of a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, a York police officer was on regular duty in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle with no license plates or in-transits.

The officer says in the probable cause document that the driver was Vassar and the officer acknowledged that he knew Vassar “from previous law enforcement contacts. Vassar is also known to use methamphetamine.”

The officer said he asked for consent to search the vehicle, with Vassar giving consent.

When the officer said he informed Vassar that he was going to also check him for weapons, “and Vassar then stated that he had two capped needles in his right rear pocket.”

The officer said Vassar also told him he had some needles in the center console.