York man pleads no contest to meth possession

YORK – Dustin Petersen, 31, of York, has pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine in a case that also originally involved possession of burglary tools.

Petersen entered his plea this week in York County District court.

According to court documents, this case began when a deputy was on regular patrol during the middle of the night. The deputy saw a vehicle turn south onto Highway 81 – there were no license plates on the vehicle.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Dustin Petersen was identified as a passenger.

It was determined there was a warrant for his arrest in York County.

The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied. So the deputy called for the county’s canine unit to be brought to the scene.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the drug dog, Justice, was deployed and indicated that there were illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted and deputies found a bag containing methamphetamine. They also found burglar tools, including bolt cutters, hammers, pry bars, gloves and metal files. It was noted that Petersen had a warrant for burglary out of York County and he had been charged with burglary in Sutton.