York man pleads no contest to having stolen motorcycle while in possession of meth

The affidavit says the deputy did a records check and found Huston had three active Lancaster County warrants for his arrest. His driver’s license was also revoked and suspended.

Deputies went back to the area where Huston had thrown something out of the vehicle. The deputies found a glass vial with a silver cap which contained a white crystal-like substance, which field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed seven grams.

A records check of the motorcycle in the bed of the pickup truck indicated it had been stolen out of Lincoln.

During a search of the pickup, deputies found a glass jar with 3 ½ grams of marijuana; a white plastic container containing concentrated cannabis; glass pipe with methamphetamine residue; 37 hypodermic needles, with one loaded and ready for injection and two being used; one electronic cigarette with a cartridge containing concentrated cannabis; and a bag with residue.

Deputies say “Huston admitted his last methamphetamine use was the day before when he ate methamphetamine. He said he was borrowing the truck from a friend in Seward and had just picked it up with the bike in the back.”

The deputy said it was his opinion that Huston was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.