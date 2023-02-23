YORK – Chad Loreman, 47, of York, has pleaded no contest in York County District Court in a case that started with six felonies related to dealing drugs and committing child abuse.

This past week, he pleaded no contest to delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, and child abuse, a Class 3A felony.

In return for those charges, four other felonies were dismissed.

The case began when the York Police Department was contacted by a local daycare, on a report that a young child was in possession of a suspected controlled substance.

According to court documents, child care workers told the investigating officer that the kids were participating in an exercise activity when the youngster told staff something in his sock was bothering his foot. They told the officer the toddler took his shoe off and pulled out a baggie. The workers said inside the bag was a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The officer tested the substance and it was confirmed as methamphetamine.

According to court documents, the officer established through other agencies that there were also two other juvenile children in Loreman’s home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Loreman’s house and found 1.45 ounces of concentrated THC, 90 small clear plastic baggies and a scale used for measuring illegal narcotics.

Sentencing has been set for April 10. For the Class 2A felony, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. For the Class 3A felony, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.