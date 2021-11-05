York man pleads no contest to abuse, contributing in case involving minors and marijuana

YORK – This week, Steven Zucco, 35, of York, originally pleaded not guilty to six felonies and three misdemeanors in a case where he was accused of providing marijuana products to minors.

But this past week, Zucco appeared in York County District Court with his attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, before Judge James Stecker, for a change of plea.

He was initially charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; three counts of committing child abuse intentionally, all Class 3A felonies; terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all Class 1 misdemeanors.

This week, he pleaded no contest to three counts of committing child abuse intentionally and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The other charges were dismissed.

The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}