York man pleads no contest to abuse, contributing in case involving minors and marijuana

YORK – This week, Steven Zucco, 35, of York, originally pleaded not guilty to six felonies and three misdemeanors in a case where he was accused of providing marijuana products to minors.
But this past week, Zucco appeared in York County District Court with his attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, before Judge James Stecker, for a change of plea.
He was initially charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; three counts of committing child abuse intentionally, all Class 3A felonies; terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all Class 1 misdemeanors.
This week, he pleaded no contest to three counts of committing child abuse intentionally and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The other charges were dismissed.
The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.
The woman reported that while at the hospital, it was discovered THC was in the girl’s system. She said her daughter told her it was from THC wax provided to her by Zucco.
The officer indicates in the affidavit that he spoke with the girl who said Zucco told her “multiple times to not tell anyone what had happened or their names. He told her that if she did, he would hurt her. She said this made her feel scared.”
The court document indicates that a search warrant was issued for Zucco’s residence. During that search, police officers said they found “multiple items which contained THC wax as well as other marijuana containers. This search also yielded multiple smoking devices used to smoke marijuana and THC wax.”
The officer says multiple nicotine vape cartridges were located in a minor’s room and a glass jar with marijuana residue was located in another minor’s room.
The officer also said Zucco admitted it was common that he allowed (a minor living there) to smoke marijuana in the home.
Sentencing for Zucco has been set for Jan. 24. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for each of the Class 3A felony convictions, and a maximum of one year in jail with a $1,000 fine for each of the misdemeanor delinquency convictions.