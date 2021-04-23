York man pleads no contest in drug case

YORK – A few weeks ago, Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Casey Berger, 40, of York, when he failed to appear for a status hearing in District Court, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.
Then two weeks ago, Berger (who appeared by video from Columbus) asked that his warrant be cancelled and his bond be reinstated.
His request was denied and the warrant remained in effect.
This past week, Berger appeared via video conferencing to plead no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for June 4, in the district court.
This case began when an officer with the York Police Department received a report of a reckless driver on North Lincoln Avenue. The officer says in his affidavit that he saw the vehicle in question and followed. When he ran the license plate number, it came back as expired, so a traffic stop was initiated.
The officer, in court documents, indicates Berger was the driver of that vehicle. The officer says Berger told him he did not have his driver’s license with him.
“While asking for registration and insurance, I could see a needle sitting in the center console area of the vehicle,’ the officer says in the affidavit. “Through my training and experience, this usually means that the needle is used to inject methamphetamine. Casey was so nervous that both of his arms were shaking so much that he could hardly hold the title of the vehicle. I also have been told by multiple individuals in the past that Casey Berger uses methamphetamine. He did not have any registration, insurance or a driver’s license.”
The officer was then informed by dispatch that Berger had a suspended driver’s license.
Berger gave consent for a vehicle search and during that search, the officer says he found a glass pipe containing marijuana residue, one hypodermic needle in a cubby in the center console, two hypodermic needles in the trunk of the vehicle, a glass jar containing less than an ounce of marijuana in the trunk, a cellophane baggie with methamphetamine residue, a broken glass pipe with methamphetamine inside the center console area and a plastic container with a small amount of methamphetamine inside the trunk. The officer said the needles were used with suspected methamphetamine in and on them.
The officer said field tests indicated the substance was methamphetamine.
Berger is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision regarding the charge of possession of methamphetamine, as this charge is a Class 4 felony.