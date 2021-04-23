York man pleads no contest in drug case

YORK – A few weeks ago, Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Casey Berger, 40, of York, when he failed to appear for a status hearing in District Court, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Then two weeks ago, Berger (who appeared by video from Columbus) asked that his warrant be cancelled and his bond be reinstated.

His request was denied and the warrant remained in effect.

This past week, Berger appeared via video conferencing to plead no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for June 4, in the district court.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department received a report of a reckless driver on North Lincoln Avenue. The officer says in his affidavit that he saw the vehicle in question and followed. When he ran the license plate number, it came back as expired, so a traffic stop was initiated.

The officer, in court documents, indicates Berger was the driver of that vehicle. The officer says Berger told him he did not have his driver’s license with him.