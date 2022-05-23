York man pleads no contest in cocaine possession case

YORK – Daniel Davis Jr., 30, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case involving cocaine possession.

This case against Davis began when a traffic stop was initiated in York, on North Lincoln Avenue, as the deputy alleges Davis was speeding.

During the traffic stop, according to court documents, the deputy found that Davis’ driver’s license had been revoked due to DUI in Lancaster County. It was also discovered he had a revoked license status in Colorado.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a red plastic piece of a pen which was converted into a “tooter,” which is typically used as a form of drug paraphernalia. He said the tooter had a white powdery substance on it, which later tested positive as cocaine. They also found a baggie containing cocaine was found in his wallet.

Davis earlier had waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court.

After his not guilty plea was entered, Judge Stecker set a trial date for late January, 2022.

But recently, a status hearing was held during which Davis pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and a count of driving under revocation was dismissed.

Davis is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.