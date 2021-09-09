York man pleads guilty to meth possession

YORK – Cody Rempel, 31, of York, has pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and he will be sentenced for a Class 4 felony on Nov. 8.

He changed his plea this week in York County District Court.

The case began last November when a police officer with the York Police Department was dispatched to a house where someone reported finding what appeared to be drug-related items.

According to court documents, the items included a glass pipe with white residue along with needles and a plastic baggie with white residue.

Permission to search the residence was granted and the officers contacted Rempel to inform him about the situation.

During the search, officers found the items described to them, which tested positive for methamphetamine. They said they also found a zipper bag with baggies with white residue and used syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine. They said they also found a home smoking device, used to smoke methamphetamine.

He is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post release supervision.