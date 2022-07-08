 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York man pleads guilty to having meth in his pants

YORK – This past week, Shane Motsinger, 28, of York, pleaded guilty in a case where he was accused of being caught with methamphetamine in his pants during a traffic stop in York.

He was charged with and ultimately convicted of a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department stopped Motsinger for driving a vehicle without license plates.

In the police affidavit, the officer said he asked to search Motsinger’s person, with Motsinger giving consent. The officer said as he searched Motsinger’s waistband, a “glass pipe with white residue fell onto the ground. As Motsinger was being detained he told the officer he would “get the rest” and reached into the front of his pants and pulled out a bag containing a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Now that he has entered his plea, sentencing has been set for Sept. 12.

