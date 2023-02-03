YORK – Mikayl McQueen, 26, of York, has pleaded guilty in a case involving the possession of cocaine.

He entered his change of plea this week in York County District Court.

McQueen was charged last year after deputies had contact with him at Recharge Lake. The deputies could smell burning marijuana and a probable cause search was conducted. During that search, deputies found (according to court documents) a glass pipe containing burned marijuana, a glass container with less than an ounce of marijuana, a THC pen, a straw containing cocaine, a baggie of cocaine, a $5 bill with a cocaine scattered across it, a joint and a rolled cone containing cocaine.

It was noted that McQueen had been convicted five separate occasions in the past for offenses related to controlled substances.

For this particular case, the charge of possession of cocaine was amended to attempted possession of cocaine as part of a plea agreement. Instead of facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, he is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

Sentencing has been set for March 21.