Court

York man pleads guilty in case involving meth

  • Updated
York County Courthouse

YORK – Russell Vassar, 31, of York, has pleaded guilty in a case involving the use and possession of methamphetamine, in York County District Court.

He appeared in York County District Court this past week for a status hearing.

He was arrested when an officer with the York Police Department stopped him at Third and Platte Avenue for a traffic violation.

The officer says in his affidavit filed with the court that he knew Vassar due to “numerous prior contacts.”

The officer said Vassar agreed to a search of his person, during which the officer found a knife.

And a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a glass pipe with rubber tubing which contained a white residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a scale with methamphetamine on it and a butane torch lighter.

He was charged with a Class 4 felony and initially pleaded not guilty. This past week, he changed his plea and will be sentenced on Nov. 14.

Vassar is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

