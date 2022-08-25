York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K.

Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Vrbka said Rutten’s vehicle was north bound on Road K.

While the collision occurred at the intersection of Road K, the train pushed the vehicle for at least a half mile, nearly to the location of the Highway 81 bypass. That was a problematic situation for first responders, as alternative ways of getting to the scene had to be assessed. Some first responders walked from Road L, while other vehicles got to the scene from a road in a field.

Sheriff Vrbka said the situation remains under investigation, as to the cause. He said he wanted to commend the assistance of the York Fire Department, Hitz Towing and the York Police Department.

More information will be published as it becomes available.