York man is accused of selling drugs in presence of children

YORK – Stephen Lee Kenny, 20, of York, is accused of eight felonies related to illegal controlled substances that include accusations of selling drugs in the presence of children.

His cases have been bound over to District Court.

According to court documents, one case began when a traffic stop was conducted on a juvenile in York – and during a probable cause search of that vehicle, an officer with the York Police Department found two containers of THC wax (concentrated cannabis). The officer said the juvenile told him it had been purchased from Kenny at an apartment in the 2200 Block of North Nebraska Avenue. He also admitted to buying other types of controlled substances from Kenny.

A search warrant was issued for Kenny’s apartment and during that search officers found 36 medicated THC infused Nerd Rope candies, 25 one-gram THC wax slides, a multi-colored rubber container with concentrated cannabis inside with an approximate weight of 70 grams, and 14 grams of leafed marijuana. According to court documents, there was also allegedly a digital scale with residue on the top.