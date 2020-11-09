York man is accused of selling drugs in presence of children

YORK – Stephen Lee Kenny, 20, of York, is accused of eight felonies related to illegal controlled substances that include accusations of selling drugs in the presence of children.
His cases have been bound over to District Court.
According to court documents, one case began when a traffic stop was conducted on a juvenile in York – and during a probable cause search of that vehicle, an officer with the York Police Department found two containers of THC wax (concentrated cannabis). The officer said the juvenile told him it had been purchased from Kenny at an apartment in the 2200 Block of North Nebraska Avenue. He also admitted to buying other types of controlled substances from Kenny.
A search warrant was issued for Kenny’s apartment and during that search officers found 36 medicated THC infused Nerd Rope candies, 25 one-gram THC wax slides, a multi-colored rubber container with concentrated cannabis inside with an approximate weight of 70 grams, and 14 grams of leafed marijuana. According to court documents, there was also allegedly a digital scale with residue on the top.
Officers allege that the wax slides and 14 grams of marijuana were in an unlocked safe in the living room next to the couch. They said the rubber container with concentrated cannabis was found in the refrigerator’s freezer. The Nerd Ropes were located in a cabinet above the sink.
And the investigating officer says in his affidavit with the court, “It should be noted that (this) apartment is occupied by three minor children, all under the age of nine, who were present during the beginning of the search warrant. Stephen was not located at the residence during the service of the search warrant.”
The officer says that it wasn’t until later that another police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and Kenny was a passenger. He was arrested at that time.
Also during that subsequent traffic stop, the second police officer says he could smell marijuana when speaking with the occupants. A search of the vehicle, according to the court document, rendered a THC pipe and a bottle containing Vyvance, which the officer said is a schedule two substance, a prescription-only substance which is highly addictive.
The officer alleges that Kenny “admitted to selling to approximately 20 clients, selling the THC wax for $25-$30 and the Nerd Ropes for $10-$15.”
