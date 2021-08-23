York man given probation for having cocaine, meth near school

YORK – Troy Kuester, 50, of York, has been given probation after violating probation in a case involving the possession of cocaine and methamphetamine near the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School in York.

In 2019, he was sentenced to three years of probation. However, he violated the terms of that probation and was back in York County District Court Monday morning for re-sentencing by Judge James Stecker.

Court documents say the case began when a police officer was on regular duty when he stopped Kuester on West Eighth Street for a traffic violation. The police officer said in his report Kuester appeared to be impaired and consent was given for a search. Officers say, in the court documents, that they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine pipes, THC wax, digital scales, baggies and marijuana.

Because of the proximity to the school, the enhancement was added by the county attorney’s office.

Kuester’s probation was violated because he was charged with more drug-related felonies while on probation.

During sentencing proceedings on Monday, York County Public Defender David Michel noted that probation officers were leaning toward recommending probation for Kuester, following his pre-sentence investigation.