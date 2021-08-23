York man given probation for having cocaine, meth near school

YORK – Troy Kuester, 50, of York, has been given probation after violating probation in a case involving the possession of cocaine and methamphetamine near the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School in York.
In 2019, he was sentenced to three years of probation. However, he violated the terms of that probation and was back in York County District Court Monday morning for re-sentencing by Judge James Stecker.
Court documents say the case began when a police officer was on regular duty when he stopped Kuester on West Eighth Street for a traffic violation. The police officer said in his report Kuester appeared to be impaired and consent was given for a search. Officers say, in the court documents, that they found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine pipes, THC wax, digital scales, baggies and marijuana.
Because of the proximity to the school, the enhancement was added by the county attorney’s office.
Kuester’s probation was violated because he was charged with more drug-related felonies while on probation.
During sentencing proceedings on Monday, York County Public Defender David Michel noted that probation officers were leaning toward recommending probation for Kuester, following his pre-sentence investigation.
“There is a pending case against him, details of which he vigorously denies,” Michel said of his client. “When he was in treatment before, he made progress. And he has been accepted for treatment now, which he could do on probation. We think this is the best for him.”
“I just wish I could continue on probation,” Kuester said to Judge James Stecker on Monday. “In the past, when I was in treatment, I did very well until I was shuffled around during the pandemic, so I came back here and hung out with the wrong people. I’ve been accepted for treatment again. I had been doing well and I wish to do that again and stay away from bad influences.”
“Based on your attitudes and efforts, I will put you back on probation with extra conditions,” Judge Stecker said to Kuester. “This will be a chance to show you can stay away from bad influences and controlled substances.”
Kuester’s original probation order was extended by one year and carries many conditions.