York man given more prison for felony flight to avoid arrest

A pursuit began and the vehicle continued east across Road T and then Road U, “where it slowed and the driver steered the vehicle off the road, across the grass, and around a church located at 2202 Road 12. The driver shut off his lights and drove around the rear of the church in an attempt to hide and became high centered on a large pile of dirt. There he abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot. (The lieutenant) located the vehicle behind the church and called for additional units. (The lieutenant) ran in the VIN on the motorcycle (which was in the back of the pickup) and it came back as a stolen vehicle, as did the pickup.

“Located in the vehicle were numerous two-inch square plastic baggies commonly used to sell narcotics and hypodermic needles, one of which was filled with what is believed to be blood,” the lieutenant’s account details. “The driver was later located hiding in a hay pile by the Nebraska State Patrol air wing and K9 units. The subject, Renschler, admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.”

It was found that Renschler had an active warrant in Hamilton County and from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. It was also noted that Renschler had a suspended driver’s license.