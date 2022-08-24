York man gets time served for scheming to take drugs to prison

YORK – Jonathan Graham, 37, of York, has been given time served in a case where he was accused of conspiring with an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York to smuggle drugs inside the prison.

Graham was sentenced this past week in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit and application for the issuance of an arrest warrant, filed with the court, a criminal investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was contacted about an envelope found in the cell of inmate, Anika Pfannenstiel. Investigators say there were two strips of Suboxone hidden underneath the stamps on the envelope, which was confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.

Suboxone is also known as Buprenorphine and is classified as a Schedule 3 drug under the Nebraska Controlled Substance Act.

During the investigation, two emails sent from Pfannenstiel to Graham indicated a plot was put in place for the drug to come through the mail.

Investigators also say a recording of a phone call, made by Pfannenstiel to Graham includes a conversation in which she could be heard explaining to Graham “they could make a lot of money. (The investigator) said she told Graham how to lick specific stamps and where her stamps were located and to send a card, with specific instructions.”

Another person was named as a point person in the conspiracy, who confirmed Graham’s involvement, according to court documents.

Initially, Graham was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, which was later amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest to that count. He was also initially charged with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony which was dismissed.

He was sentenced to a term of 190 days in jail and was given credit for 190 days already served in the York County Jail.