York man gets time served for assault

YORK – Brandon Zahnes, aka Brandon Zehner, 18, of York, was initially charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, second degree assault and three counts of felony terroristic threats.

Those were modified to just one count of third degree assault and he pleaded no contest.

He was then sentenced in District Court to 155 days in jail, with credit for 155 days already served.

This case began when it was alleged that the defendant threatened to shoot/kill a woman and two others. He was also accused of beating a male youth with a guitar and making more threats.

Responding to that scene were officers with the York Police Department as the situation occurred on Elmer Avenue in York.

Zahnes was initially charged with a Class 2 felony, a Class 2A felony and three Class 3A felonies. When the case ended, the remaining case was a Class 1 misdemeanor.