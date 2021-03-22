York man gets three years in prison for child sex assault

“He does have an extensive criminal history,” acknowledged Harrelson’s attorney, Kevin Schlender. “He does need outpatient treatment, he is willing to participate. Extensive long-term probation would give him time for that. He has already served 321 days.”

“I want to express my regret for the trauma on the victim and the family and I ask for mercy so I can get treatment to address my issues,” Harrelson told the court.

“Your prior criminal record is extensive,” Judge Stecker said to Harrelson. “I will recount only those convictions with prison sentences – false imprisonment, terroristic threats, obstructing an officer, multiple assaults and more offenses. You have had multiple parole violations. You are at very high risk to reoffend. You made a profound impact on the victim. In light of all factors, you are not suitable for prison. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You are in need of correctional treatment. You haven’t led a law abiding life in a substantial amount of time.

While he was sentenced to three years (the maximum allowable sentence for this level of felony), he was also given credit for 321 days already served. The post-release supervision will begin when he is released from prison.

Judge Stecker also determined Harrelson will be a lifetime registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.