York man gets three years in prison for child sex assault

YORK – Michael Harrelson, 38, of York, was sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision for third degree sexual assault of a child.
He was sentenced Monday morning, March 22, in York County District Court.
The charge began as first degree sexual assault of a child, which was amended as part of an earlier plea agreement. He was initially facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life.
Harrelson earlier pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
The amendment created the possibility of a maximum of a three-year prison sentence with 18 months of post-release supervision – which is what he was given Monday by Judge James Stecker.
This case, involving the sexual abuse of a six-year-old child, was investigated by the York Police Department. The child was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, according to the arrest affidavit filed with the court.
No other details about the case can be published due to its graphic nature and in order to protect the identity of the child victim.
“In reading the pre-sentence investigation, it appears he is still denying any wrong-doing although he pleaded no contest to third degree sexual assault of a child,” York County Attorney John Lyons told Judge Stecker. “The victim is six years old and he stands in judgment for sexually assaulting (him/her).”
“He does have an extensive criminal history,” acknowledged Harrelson’s attorney, Kevin Schlender. “He does need outpatient treatment, he is willing to participate. Extensive long-term probation would give him time for that. He has already served 321 days.”
“I want to express my regret for the trauma on the victim and the family and I ask for mercy so I can get treatment to address my issues,” Harrelson told the court.
“Your prior criminal record is extensive,” Judge Stecker said to Harrelson. “I will recount only those convictions with prison sentences – false imprisonment, terroristic threats, obstructing an officer, multiple assaults and more offenses. You have had multiple parole violations. You are at very high risk to reoffend. You made a profound impact on the victim. In light of all factors, you are not suitable for prison. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You are in need of correctional treatment. You haven’t led a law abiding life in a substantial amount of time.
While he was sentenced to three years (the maximum allowable sentence for this level of felony), he was also given credit for 321 days already served. The post-release supervision will begin when he is released from prison.
Judge Stecker also determined Harrelson will be a lifetime registrant on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.