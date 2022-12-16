York man gets probation in what began as strangulation case

YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has been sentenced to two years of traditional probation in a case that began with a felony charge for strangulation.

According to the affidavit filed by an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported Sova put her in a choke-hold, to the point she lost consciousness. When she was assaulted, they were on a staircase and she said she fell down the stairs after losing consciousness. She said she sought treatment for her injuries, but per his orders lied about the nature of what had happened to her.

She also said there was a second incident during which he applied pressure to her neck and she struggled to breathe, but she was able to escape his hold before she lost consciousness.

Furthermore, it was alleged a third situation occurred during which she said he put his right hand around her neck and applied pressure. According to court documents, the woman said she was able to escape before she lost consciousness.

Court documents indicate the woman said a fourth incident occurred in which Sova grabbed her by the throat and forced her into a bathroom where he slammed her back against the doorframe and pushed her to the ground. The woman said he ultimately let her go because he realized he cut his hand when he punched a diffuser lamp prior to attacking her.

Court documents indicate a fifth situation in which he “forcefully restricted her airway and slammed her head against the cupboards behind her. She then lost consciousness and when she came to, he was holding her on the ground by her neck with his left hand and striking her in the face with his right fist.”

The investigating deputy says in the court affidavit the woman provided text messages and photographs that were consistent with her account of events. It was also noted local law enforcement has had contact with Sova in the past.

The initial charge against Sova was a Class 3A felony, which carried a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction. Following a plea agreement, the charge against Sova was reduced to third degree domestic assault, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

As part of his probation, Sova was also ordered to 89 days in county jail – to be served in future stints – which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.