York man gets probation in what began as sex assault case

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case which initially involved allegations first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

A few months ago in York County District Court, the charge was amended to committing child abuse intentionally, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

Mulinix was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.

This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Mulinix to three years of traditional probation that will include two 30-day stints in jail and one 29-day stint – all to be served on future dates, but they can be waived by the court if Mulinix is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.