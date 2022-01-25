York man gets probation in case involving minors and marijuana

YORK – A York man convicted of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, after allowing juveniles to smoke pot in his house, has been sentenced to probation.

Steven Zucco, 38, originally pleaded not guilty to six felonies and three misdemeanors but later reached a plea agreement in which he pleaded no contest to committing child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.

The woman reported that while at the hospital, it was discovered THC was in the girl’s system. She said her daughter told her it was from THC wax provided to her by Zucco.

The officer indicates in the affidavit that he spoke with the girl who said Zucco told her “multiple times to not tell anyone what had happened or their names. He told her that if she did, he would hurt her. She said this made her feel scared.”