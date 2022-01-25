York man gets probation in case involving minors and marijuana

YORK – A York man convicted of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, after allowing juveniles to smoke pot in his house, has been sentenced to probation.
Steven Zucco, 38, originally pleaded not guilty to six felonies and three misdemeanors but later reached a plea agreement in which he pleaded no contest to committing child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The probable cause affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officer from the York Police Department indicates the case began when the police were contacted by a woman who said she had to take her minor daughter to the hospital after she was in Zucco’s home.
The woman reported that while at the hospital, it was discovered THC was in the girl’s system. She said her daughter told her it was from THC wax provided to her by Zucco.
The officer indicates in the affidavit that he spoke with the girl who said Zucco told her “multiple times to not tell anyone what had happened or their names. He told her that if she did, he would hurt her. She said this made her feel scared.”
The court document indicates that a search warrant was issued for Zucco’s residence. During that search, police officers said they found “multiple items which contained THC wax as well as other marijuana containers. This search also yielded multiple smoking devices used to smoke marijuana and THC wax.”
The officer says multiple nicotine vape cartridges were located in a minor’s room and a glass jar with marijuana residue was located in another minor’s room.
The officer also said Zucco admitted it was common that he allowed (a minor living there) to smoke marijuana in the home.
He was facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision for each of the Class 3A felony convictions, and a maximum of one year in jail with a $1,000 fine for each of the misdemeanor delinquency convictions.
This week, in York County District Court, Zucco’s attorney Dave Michel said his client has been working and the state agreed to recommend probation.
“He works seven days a week and he devotes his free time to his family,” Michel told Judge James Stecker. “He has changed his approach to the use of drugs and he understands this is not something that should be tolerated. He has also been clean many months.”
“Through this whole thing, I’ve become a totally different person,” Zucco told Judge Stecker. “I have been going to courses and I’m clean and I’m doing all in my power to stay clean.”
“Your prior record includes theft, a driving under suspension, a driving under the influence and domestic assault,” Judge Stecker said. “This involved providing THC for a minor. You did complete treatment and you tested clean today. The court will give you a chance on probation.”