York man gets probation in case involving large amount of meth

YORK – Jacob Johnson, 30, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case involving a large amount of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced this past week by York County District Judge James Stecker.

Johnson earlier reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in which two counts of possession of methamphetamine would be dismissed and a count of possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine (a Class 1D felony) would be amended to an attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony. He pleaded no contest to the remaining charge.

Last March, while Johnson was on probation, his probation officer contacted the York County Sheriff’s Department, asking that he be accompanied by a deputy in order to conduct a probation search at Johnson’s residence.

According to court documents, the probation officer said he hadn’t been able to contact Johnson and there were also two active warrants for Johnson’s arrest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy accompanied the probation officer to Johnson’s home. The affidavit says the two could clearly see Johnson standing in front of a window at the residence when they arrived.