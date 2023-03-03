YORK – Roberto Schmidt, 29, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was initially charged with selling methamphetamine near a day care and selling guns to a person who did not have the proper certification.

Schmidt appeared in York County District Court this past week.

Court documents indicate the sale of methamphetamine took place within 1,000 feet of the PLAY daycare facility – no exact address is listed.

Schmidt was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a daycare, a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; and two counts of transfer of firearm without certificate, both Class 1 misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentencing of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine. The delivery charge was dropped and Schmidt pleaded no contest to the remaining two charges.

He was sentenced to 18 months of traditional probation. He was also sentenced to three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be fully in compliance with the terms of his probation.