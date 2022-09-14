York man gets probation for having meth in pants

YORK – This week, Shane Motsinger, 28, of York, has been sentenced to probation in a case where he was caught with methamphetamine in his pants. He was charged with and ultimately convicted of a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department stopped Motsinger for driving a vehicle without license plates.

In the police affidavit, the officer said he asked to search Motsinger’s person, with Motsinger giving consent. The officer said as he searched Motsinger’s waistband, a “glass pipe with white residue fell onto the ground. As Motsinger was being detained he told the officer he would “get the rest” and reached into the front of his pants and pulled out a bag containing a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

This week, Motsinger was sentenced to three years of traditional probation that includes three future stints in jail (30 days, 30 days and 28 days) that can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.