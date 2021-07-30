York man gets probation for first degree assault

YORK – Kurt D. Snell, 45, of York was sentenced this week for first degree domestic assault, a Class 2A felony, in a case where he was accused of seriously injuring a woman.

He was given probation with a number of conditions.

According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a residence in York where a woman was asking for help, as she said she feared Snell was “going to kill her.”

The affidavit says when officers arrived on the scene, they “could hear an argument coming from the apartment and when they knocked on the door, a woman came out and indicated where Snell was.”

In the affidavit, officers say they observed the woman to be in visible pain from her hip and rib area.

Officers say in the affidavit they observed Snell, who they knew “from many law enforcement contracts, to be in the kitchen area.”