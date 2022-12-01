 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York man gets probation for firearm felony

  • Updated
York County Courthouse

YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has been sentenced to three years of traditional probation for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Initially, he was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1 felonies, but those were amended as part of a plea agreement.

He was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

The York Police Department investigated this case after receiving an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers that Martin was in possession of a firearm and uses methamphetamine. The person making the tip said Martin was on probation and was a prohibited person.

The police found that he was prohibited due to a conviction for domestic assault.

A probation search was carried out at Martin’s apartment in the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue.

During that search, police officers found two .380 caliber handguns concealed in the bedroom. The officers’ affidavit says Martin admitted the guns were his.

0 Comments
