York man gets probation for dealing crystal meth

YORK – Austin L. Holmes, 27, of York has been given probation in a case that started out with five felony charges involving the delivery of controlled substances, including crystal methamphetamine.

His sentencing took place this past week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the case began when an officer with the York Police Department and a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant for Holmes at his residence in York. They had been informed by the Wahoo Police Department that Holmes was “possibly dealing drugs or in possession of a large amount of marijuana or edibles. They were working a case involving Holmes and found pictures of drugs and drug items had sent to people.”

When the law enforcement officers arrived at his home, they said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

The affidavit filed with the court indicates Holmes admitted to three pounds of marijuana being in the residence and showed officers a drawer with three large bags of marijuana.

During a search of the residence, they found another large bag of marijuana, a bag of marijuana shake, paraphernalia, a scale, THC wax, Ziploc bags, packing boxes with vacuum-seal bags, and a pill container with two small plastic bags with one containing a white powdered substance and the other appearing to have crystal meth. A field test was done on the crystal substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

As part of a plea agreement, the five felonies were amended to one Class 4 felony – possession of a controlled substance, to which he pleaded guilty.

Holmes was sentenced to three years of traditional probation. He was also sentenced to 48 hours in jail to be served immediately, as well as two 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived by the court if he is in compliance with the terms of his probation.