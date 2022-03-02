York man gets probation after running from deputies

YORK – This past week, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 40, of York, appeared before Judge James Stecker in a case involving operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation/impoundment and willful reckless driving. He appeared for sentencing and was given probation.

The case began with Hoffman being accused of fleeing from York County Sheriff’s deputies as they were initiating a traffic stop on Highway 34, in the vicinity of Road Q, according to court documents.

It was noted during earlier court proceedings by York County Attorney John Lyons that this crime was “dangerous, it put law enforcement officers and the community in danger. It was also committed while his driver’s license was revoked. He is also currently serving a sanction on an alleged probation violation.”

Hoffman pleaded guilty to all three charges, which includes a Class 4 felony, which carried a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. The other two charges are misdemeanors.

For the conviction of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Hoffman was sentenced to three years of probation to include a future 90-day stint in jail which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation. His driver’s license was also revoked for two years.

For the conviction of driving under revocation, his license was revoked for one year. For the conviction of willful reckless driving, his license was revoked for one year.