York man gets prison in drugs, resisting case

YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York, has been sentenced to prison in a case involving drugs and resisting arrest, after being found asleep in front of a local business.

According to court documents, the York Police Department was contacted by a York County Sheriff’s deputy in the middle of the night on the report that a vehicle had been running in a parking stall in front of a business at the interchange, for at least the last four hours.

When the officer arrived, he knew the vehicle belonged to Williams due to prior contacts. The vehicle was running, the headlights were on and Williams was asleep behind the wheel, the officer says in the affidavit. The officer said he could see a THC vape pen on the center console.

The affidavit says Williams was very “disoriented and seemed to be having difficulty comprehending” what the officers were saying to him. It is alleged he refused to exit the vehicle, for a time, but argued as he did so. As officers tried to place him in a cruiser, he “began to physically pull away, refusing to move toward the vehicle.” Eventually, he was arrested for obstruction.

Court documents indicate when they tried to secure him in handcuffs, he pulled away and began to actively fight against the officers. Eventually, three of them were able to get Williams inside a cruiser.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found a bag containing .92 grams of methamphetamine as well as two pills which were identified as Alprazolam. They also found a glass methamphetamine pipe containing methamphetamine, a digital scale, more than 100 small baggies several of which contained a white powdery residue, a container with methamphetamine residue, 1.91 grams of marijuana and three marijuana pipes.

This past week, Williams appeared in York County District Court for sentencing. He was sentenced to one year in prison with credit for 86 days already served, in the case involving possession of a controlled substance. For the resisting conviction, he was sentenced to 30 days in prison, to be served concurrently with the other sentence.

He was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision after he is released from custody.