York man gets prison for felony flight to avoid arrest

YORK – Michael S. Church, 32, of York has been sentenced to prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
His sentencing was handed down this week, in York County District Court, by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, Church fled from York Police officers in the area of West Nobes Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
The citation indicates Church drove a Ford Focus at speeds around 100 mph in the 55 mph zone as he fled from police, he drove on the shoulder, drove left of center and violated a traffic signal.
The citation also indicates that Church did not have an operator’s license at the time.
And the court documents indicate that Church refused to sign his citation.
“The state is recommending a straight sentence,” York County Attorney John Lyons said.
“He was already on probation in Virginia and was on probation when this happened,” Lyons told the court.
“The pre-sentence report shows he suffers from mental health issues which played a role in this incident which led to these charges,” said York County Public Defender David Michel. “He needs help with those issues. During his time in jail, he was prescribed medication but was not allowed to receive them. He does have 218 days already served (in the county jail), we are asking for time served. That would allow him to go get the treatment he needs.”
“I’m sorry this came about,” Church told Judge Stecker. “I believe if I receive the help I need, I can get a grip on what I need to.”
Judge Stecker reviewed Church’s criminal history, which he called “extensive.” The list included an assault in 2006, obstructing an officer in 2007, escape and assault in 2008, theft and assault in 2010, assault in 2014, two thefts in 2015 and 2016, numerous probation violations.
“This case involved flight to avoid arrest at extensive high speeds,” Judge Stecker said to Church. “You were on probation at the time of this offense and as indicated by probation, you believed that probation made things worse. You have an extensive criminal record and this involved high speeds through a populated area. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You are in need of correctional treatment. You have not led a law abiding life.”
Church was sentenced to a term of 18 months in prison for the conviction of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and his driver’s license was revoked for two years. He was also sentenced to three months in prison for willful reckless driving, which will be served concurrently with the other sentence. Following his release, he was ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.