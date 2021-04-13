York man gets prison for felony flight to avoid arrest

YORK – Michael S. Church, 32, of York has been sentenced to prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

His sentencing was handed down this week, in York County District Court, by Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, Church fled from York Police officers in the area of West Nobes Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

The citation indicates Church drove a Ford Focus at speeds around 100 mph in the 55 mph zone as he fled from police, he drove on the shoulder, drove left of center and violated a traffic signal.

The citation also indicates that Church did not have an operator’s license at the time.

And the court documents indicate that Church refused to sign his citation.

“The state is recommending a straight sentence,” York County Attorney John Lyons said.

“He was already on probation in Virginia and was on probation when this happened,” Lyons told the court.