York man gets plea deal in sexual assault case

YORK – Curtis J. Mulinix, 21, of York, has received a plea agreement in a case that initially involved allegations first degree sexual assault of a minor, which is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison upon conviction.

This past week, in York County District Court, the charge was amended to committing child abuse intentionally, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest.

Court documents indicate this case is a result of an investigation that began when the York Police Department received a child abuse neglect intake from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Court documents indicate that Mulinix engaged in sexual contact with a 15-year-old minor while knowing the individual was 15 years old.

No other details about the case can be published due to its sensitive nature.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 28.

Mulinix is facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.