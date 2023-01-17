York man gets plea deal after threatening to kill migrant workers

YORK – Brandon Cruz, 21, of York, has received a plea agreement in a case where he was accused of threatening fellow migrant workers with a gun at their place of residence.

Cruz appeared in York County District Court this past week for a hearing to include his change of plea.

According to court documents, in late November, the York Police Department received a call that Cruz was “involved in an altercation where he verbally threatened to kill and (mess) up several of the residents living in the migrant workers dwelling” in the 2100 Block of North Division Avenue. “Seven separate witnesses reported Cruz left and returned to the dwelling with a black handgun and was waiving it around and pointing it, saying, ‘Don’t think I won’t kill you” and ‘I’m going to (mess) ya’ll up’ along with a steady flow of other threats.”

Court documents indicate officers searched Cruz and his vehicle and could not locate the described handgun. Cruz denied having the gun and gave an account contrary to witness statements.

Witnesses that live in the dwelling “were suffering enough emotional distress from the threats made by Cruz that they packed up their belongings and all went to a motel for the night because they did not feel safe to stay in their dwelling, even after Cruz had been arrested.”

Initially, Cruz was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies which carried a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision.

Following the plea agreement, the charges were amended to two counts of third degree assault, which are Class 1 misdemeanors that carry possible maximum sentences of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Cruz pleaded no contest to the amended charges.

Sentencing has been set for March 13.