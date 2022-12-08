York man gets plea deal after being accused of dealing near daycare

YORK – Roberto Schmidt, 29, of York, has gotten a plea agreement in a case where he was initally charged with selling methamphetamine near a day care and selling guns to a person who did not have the proper certification.

Schmidt appeared in York County District Court this past week, to change his pleas.

Court documents indicate the sale of methamphetamine took place within 1,000 feet of the PLAY daycare facility – no exact address is listed.

Schmidt was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance near a daycare, a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; and two counts of transfer of firearm without certificate, both Class 1 misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentencing of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine. The delivery charge was dropped and Schmidt pleaded no contest to the remaining two charges.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 27. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail, on each of the remaining counts.