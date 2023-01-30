York man gets more time in prison

YORK – Christopher R. Bright, 40, of York, has been sentenced to more prison time because his post-release supervision was revoked due to non-compliance.

In 2019, he was sentenced to prison in a case that initially involved robbery, making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from an incident in 2019. The York Police Department was dispatched to the 1700 Block of North Grant Avenue, on the report of a possible assault that had occurred at another location. When police arrived, they were informed by the male victim that Bright had hit him in the head and “brandished a knife while threatening him and stealing his cell phone.” The police said the victim told them the matter was over missing money.

According to court documents, Bright admitted to the assault and taking the phone.

The officers also said in court documents that injuries to the victim’s head and Bright’s hand were consistent with the statements both had made.

Later, a second case was filed against Bright regarding assault as a confined person, which took place while he was incarcerated on the first case. This past week in York County District Court, he was also resentenced in this case.

Regarding the first conviction, Bright was sentenced to 300 more days in prison. He was sentenced to 200 more days in prison on the second case. The two sentences are to be served concurrently.