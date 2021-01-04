York man gets jail time for failure to appear while out on bail

YORK – David A. Burling, 51, of York, has been sentenced to a term of four months in jail for failure to appear while out on bail which comes after he was earlier sentenced to jail for possession of methamphetamine.
When he was scheduled to be sentenced for the meth-related offense last August, he did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Then, in early September, two York Police officers were in the middle of an investigation when they asked a man to hold a door open for them at a facility at 215 N. Lincoln Ave.
In the officer’s affidavit, filed with the court, he says, “when we approached the door, the male attempted to cover his face with his arm, I thought this was odd. When I looked at him to thank him, I recognized the man from photographs on the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information Center as David Burling. I knew he had an active warrant for his arrest out of York County for possession of a controlled substance. I immediately placed David in handcuffs as he is known to be a flight risk. I requested dispatch confirm the warrant and it was confirmed along with a second warrant out of York County for felony failure to appear.”
When Burling was searched, officers found a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a bag with methamphetamine inside it.
Burling was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, for the objects found on his person during his early September arrest.
He was also charged with felony failure to appear, regarding his absence at his August sentencing date.
The meth possession charge was later dropped and Burling pleaded no contest to the failure to appear charge, which is a Class 4 felony.
This week his four-month jail sentence was handed down by Judge James Stecker in the York County Court. He was also given credit for 114 days already served.