York man gets jail for cocaine possession

YORK – Daniel Davis Jr., 30, of York, has been sentenced to time in the York County Jail in a case involving cocaine possession.

This case against Davis began when a traffic stop was initiated in York, on North Lincoln Avenue, as the deputy said Davis was speeding.

During the traffic stop, according to court documents, the deputy found Davis’ driver’s license had been revoked due to DUI in Lancaster County. It was also discovered he had a revoked license status in Colorado.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found a red plastic piece of a pen which was converted into a “tooter,” which is typically used as a form of drug paraphernalia. He said the tooter had a white powdery substance on it, which later tested positive as cocaine. They also found a baggie containing cocaine in his wallet.

Due to an earlier plea agreement, Davis pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and the count of driving under revocation was dismissed.

This past week, in York County District Court, Davis was sentenced to four months in jail to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision. He was given credit for three days already served.