York man gets 2-5 years for variety of felonies

YORK – James Lyon, 33, of York, has been given a 2-5-year prison sentence for a variety of felonies in two separate cases.

He was sentenced this week by York County District Judge James Stecker.

In the most recent case, he was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and third degree assault with a prior conviction. This case began as the York Police Department was informed that Lyon had assaulted a woman and pressed his arm against her throat while having a knife in his hand.

It was also reported to police that Lyon followed the woman into her apartment, forced his way through the door and threatened to find and kill the woman and a juvenile.

Later, Lyon was arrested and found to still be in possession of the knife, which was prohibited because of an earlier felony conviction.

In this case, he was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison for the weapon conviction and one year for the assault conviction. These are to be served concurrently with each other.

In another case, he was convicted back in 2020 for attempt of a Class 2A felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. In that case, he was initially given three years of probation. However, that probation was revoked when he committed the most recent crimes. For the attempt of a felony, this week, he was resentenced to 1-3 years in prison for the Class 2A felony and 1-2 years for the weapon conviction. These two sentences must be served concurrently – however, they are to be served consecutively with the prior sentence in the other case.

He was given credit for a total of 375 days already served in the York County Jail.