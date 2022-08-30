York man gets 10-16 years for sexually assaulting children

YORK – Landon Meier, 20, of York, has been sent to prison for a term of 10-16 years for sexually assaulting a child.

He earlier pleaded guilty to first degree sexual assault, third degree sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device.

This case was investigated by officers with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the York Police Department.

According to court documents, they had received information that indicated Meier sexually assaulted a 12-year-old. A forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in York.

During that interview, it was also indicated that he had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old as well. That minor was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

The affidavit also says there was some sharing of photographic images via electronic communication devices.

No further information regarding the case can be published due to its graphic nature and in an effort to protect the identity of the victims.

This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced Meier to the following prison terms:

• First degree sexual assault, a Class 2 felony, 10-16 years

• Third degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony, 1-3 years

• Enticement by electronic device, a Class 4 felony, 1-2 years

The second and third sentences will be served concurrently with the first.