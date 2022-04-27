York man gets 10-12 years in prison for running from police with weapons and drugs

YORK – William Rattman, 50, of York, has been sentenced to a term of 10-12 years in prison after running from law enforcement while in the possession of methamphetamine and deadly weapons.

He was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty in the area of the 1700 Block of Division Avenue and he stopped a vehicle with fictitious license plates.

Rattman was the driver and the officer knew he had also had a revoked driver’s license.

One of the officers on the scene said he saw a machete-type bladed weapon in a backpack in the front seat. The officer said in the affidavit filed with the court that the machete was concealed until Rattman opened the backpack to retrieve identification. The weapon was later found to have an 11 ½-inch blade.

The affidavit says officers asked Rattman several times to exit the vehicle, “but he did not comply. Rattman placed the vehicle in gear and took off driving at a high rate of speed southbound, leaving a long black tire mark on the pavement. A pursuit using overhead emergency lights and sirens was conducted. Rattman’s vehicle hit bumps in the roadway and went airborne in the area of 17th Street and Platte Avenue. Rattman bailed out of the vehicle in the area of the 100 Block of East 10th Street, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the roadway and in gear. A foot pursuit ensued in which Rattman was caught in the fenced backyard of 1015 Grant Avenue. Rattman was then placed under arrest, placed in handcuffs, secured in the patrol car and transported to the York County Jail.”

While one officer pursued Rattman, the other officer saw the car was still in motion and had driven into the driveway and across the grass of the business located at 123 E. 10th Street and into and across the roadway of the 1000 Block of North Grant Avenue before proceeding into the yard and toward a house located at 1008 North Grant Avenue. The officer was able to jump through the car window and place the vehicle in neutral, bringing it to a stop.

The vehicle was towed and inventoried. Officers say in the affidavit filed with the court they found a scale containing a white powder, unused syringes, empty plastic bags with residue – which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Rattman’s criminal history was taken into account in this case because the prosecution asked that he be designated as a habitual criminal.

Rattman’s criminal history includes the following:

• In Douglas County, on Dec. 29, 2018, Rattman was convicted of robbery and sentenced to prison for two to four years;

• In Douglas County, on Oct. 3, 2017, Rattman was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 120 days in jail;

• In Woodbury County, Iowa, on Aug. 29, 2008, he was convicted of operating a motor vehicle with intent and sentenced to prison for five years;

• In Union County, S.D., on July 23, 2007, he was convicted of driving under the influence, third offense, and sentenced to prison for two years;

• In Union County, S.D., on June 4, 2007, he was convicted of driving under the influence, third offense, and sentenced to 180 days of incarceration.

In this latest case, Rattman was sentenced to the following (with all counts concurrent with each other but consecutive with the sentence for Count 2):

• Count 1: Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, 10-12 years in prison

• Count 2: Possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, 10-12 years in prison with credit for 302 days already served

• Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance, 10-12 years in prison

• Count 4: Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 10-12 years in prison with a two-year driver’s license revocation

• Count 5: Carrying a concealed weapon, three months in prison

• Count 6: Driving during revocation, three months in prison with a one-year driver’s license revocation

• Count 7: No proof of insurance, 30 days of incarceration

• Count 8: Willful reckless driving, 30 days of incarceration with a 30-day driver’s license revocation

• Count 9: Invalid registration, $25 fine

• Count 10: Unlawful/fictitious plates, $25 fine

Rattman was also designated as a habitual criminal for which the sentence is that his good time credit will not apply until the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years has been served.