York man facing weapons, meth charges

YORK – A 40-year-old York man is facing charges related to deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession.

Michael Lee Cook has been formally charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for York County Court.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol and conducted a traffic stop.

According to court documents, the driver – Brian Ray Wilson (whom the officer knew from prior contact) -- exited his vehicle and began to walk toward the officer.

In the officer’s affidavit, he said “Wilson had extreme difficulty understanding why he was stopped. I would explain the law to Wilson who would state he understood but then ask again the same question.”

The officer said Mary Boyles and Cook were passengers. It was noted that Wilson had a revoked license from Colorado and no license in Nebraska; Boyles was suspended in Nebraska, had a narcotics history and was flagged as dangerous; and Cook had a narcotics history, was a felon and was also flagged as dangerous.

The officer said Cook consented to a search of his person and during that search, he disclosed he had a knife in his pocket. The blade was found to be 3 ½ inches long and was capable of cutting, stabbing and inflicting serious bodily injury. Because Cook is a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to possess such a weapon.

Wilson denied consent to search the vehicle. The officer said he told Wilson he knew there was methamphetamine inside the vehicle because he had just purchased it from the residence he left prior to the traffic stop. The officer said the affidavit that Wilson nodded his head, indicating he agreed, “confirming my suspicions that there was in fact methamphetamine in the vehicle. Wilson then acted surprised and in an exasperated voice told me there was no methamphetamine in the vehicle and he does not do drugs.”

During the investigation, the officer learned Cook was on probation – due to that probation, a probation search was conducted of the vehicle. During that search, the officer found seven grams of methamphetamine in baggies and a glass pipe with methamphetamine inside.

All three had different stories about to whom the methamphetamine belonged.

If convicted, Cook could be facing a possible maximum sentence up to eight years of incarceration.