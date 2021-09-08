York man faces weapon, burglar tool and drug charges

YORK – Dustin L. Petersen, 32, of York, has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of burglar tools, a Class 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

The case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a York Police officer was on regular patrol when he initiated a traffic stop on Division Avenue due to a vehicle having no license plates.

In his affidavit, the officer said the driver could not produce a license or other paperwork and he said his name was Jacob Petersen.

The officer alleges Petersen was very nervous and said the vehicle belonged to someone else.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He repeatedly reached around the vehicle, in the area of the glove box and the middle console, so I had him exit the vehicle until we could confirm it wasn’t stolen or involved in illicit activity. He said he didn’t have a driver’s license. When asked about weapons on his person, he said he may have a pocket knife and vise grips,” the officer’s affidavit says.

During a pat search, the officer found both those items, as well as a Crown Royal bag with two objects and two butane lighters.