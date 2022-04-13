York man convicted of meth possession

YORK – Joshua Shaw, 21, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case involving methamphetamine possession.

He changed his plea this past week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol in the middle of the night on North Lincoln Avenue in the area of West Seventh Street when he saw a pickup with a broken driver’s side taillight lens.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy says in the court affidavit he could smell burned marijuana when he spoke with Shaw, who was the driver of the vehicle. The deputy said Shaw was also smoking a joint as he was speaking with him.

During a search of his person, the deputy found a drink lid with a yellow substance consistent with a form of concentrated cannabis. In the same pouch in Shaw’s sweatshirt, the deputy says he found a container with a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine, weighing .6 grams.

The deputy says Shaw was impaired due to drug use and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.

During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found three containers of concentrated cannabis, a glass methamphetamine pipe, five different marijuana pipes, a marijuana grinder and a bag containing 1.6 grams of marijuana.

While being booked into the county jail, corrections officers found Clonazepam, a Schedule 4 substance, in his wallet, for which he did not have a prescription.

Shaw was initially charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies which carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision upon conviction. He was also charged with driving under the influence.

As part of a plea agreement, one count of possession was dismissed and he pleaded no contest to the remaining charges.

He will be sentenced on June 13.