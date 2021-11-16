York man convicted in case involving dealing meth near York Elementary

YORK – Micah T. Ketcham, 26, of York has been convicted in a case that began as three felonies, one of which was an accusation he was dealing methamphetamine and concentrated THC near an elementary school in York.

This case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol and initiated a traffic stop because Ketcham was driving in the dark without his lights on. The officer said when he asked for Ketcham’s driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, Ketcham said he could not produce those because he had recently been charged with DUI and had left his temporary license at home.

According to court documents, the officer was informed by dispatch that Ketcham had a revoked driver’s license. He was then arrested.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers found a THC “nectar collector,” two containers of concentrated THC and raw marijuana. Then a probable cause search was conducted and they found (according to court documents) six full glass containers of concentrated THC, 200 small containers commonly used by individuals who use/sell concentrated THC, a digital scale with cannabis residue and a white substance which was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

