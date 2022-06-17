York man convicted in case involving deadly weapon, drugs

YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has pleaded no contest to two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs.

He was scheduled to be sentenced this week in York County District Court, but sentencing has been postponed until Aug. 22.

According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe wrapped in a handkerchief in the driver’s seat and in the back seat they found five containers of marijuana with three black bags containing several drug-related items. The deputies said, according to court documents, the items included several plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, three tooter straws used for methamphetamine, a small glass jar with methamphetamine residue, another glass methamphetamine smoking pipe, two digital scales with drug residue, three marijuana smoking pipes, one marijuana blunt, two rubber containers of THC wax, one metal marijuana grinder, one THC vape pen, a plastic bag with Xanax pills, Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), and a large bowie knife in a sheath with a 9.5-inch blade.

They said they also found a knife on Williams’ person with a 3.5-inch blade.

Williams was arrested and it was noted he is a convicted felon with a sentence for possession of a controlled substance in York County and another for the same in Merrick County. Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing the knives, according to court documents.

Williams was initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

He pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and possession of a controlled substance. As part of a plea agreement, the first count was dismissed.