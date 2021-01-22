York man charged with violating terms of sex offender registry

YORK – Raymond J. Coll, III, 36, of York, has been charged with violating the state’s sex offender registration act, which is a Class 3A felony.

If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Coll for a traffic violation in the southern portion of York.

The deputy says in the affidavit filed with the county court that Coll presented him with a Pennsylvania driver’s license. The deputy said when he conducted a records check, he found that Coll is a lifetime registrant of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry stemming from a conviction for indecent exposure to a minor in Kings County, California.

The deputy said that in reviewing Coll’s registry information, “he did not have the license plate, vehicle description, or regular storage location of the pickup truck that he was driving listed.”

That is the alleged violation, as it is required by the state’s sex offender reporting law.

A preliminary hearing was held in York County Court and probable cause was found.

The case has been bound over to the York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.